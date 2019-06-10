Court to decide if Forest High stabbing suspect gets bail
Mohammed Moela is facing charges of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed and wounded two other boys at the school.
JOHANNESBURG – Residents of Turffontein, south of Joburg, where a grade 11 pupil allegedly stabbed killed a grade eight pupil said they would respect the court's decision, if the accused was granted bail.
However, residents said they would not allow him back to the school or into the community.
The magistrate was expected to decide on Mohammed Moela's bail application on Monday morning. He is also facing charges of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed and wounded two other boys at the school.
The State did not oppose bail. In his bail application, the 19-year-old argued that he was acting in self-defence.
Moela said he wanted to be released from custody, so he could complete his exams.
Last week Monday, after writing, he allegedly got involved in a fight between two groups at the school which left one dead and two wounded. It was unclear whether he would return to Forest High.
Concerned parents and residents have warned they would protest if Moela returned to the school.
