Convicted wife killer Rob Packham to be sentenced on Wednesday
Sentencing arguments wrapped up quickly in the Western Cape High Court on Monday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Wife killer Rob Packham will be sentenced on Wednesday.
The Constantia businessman was found guilty last month.
He was arrested shortly after Gill Packham's body was found in the boot of her burnt-out BMW at the Diep River train station in February 2018.
Sentencing arguments wrapped up quickly in the Western Cape High Court on Monday morning.
Defence advocate Craig Webster asked the court to impose a 12-year sentence.
He argued Packham, a former manager at soft drinks company Twizza, had historically demonstrated himself to be a useful and productive member of society.
Webster said evidence showed no signs of premeditation and argued what happened had the hallmarks of something that occurred on the spur of the moment and was spontaneous.
State prosecutor Susan Galloway argued for a life sentence because Packham took the life of the one person who should have been able trust to him.
Galloway told the court the convicted killer simply removed Gill Packham from his life with direct intent as she in all probability no longer fitted with what he wanted.
Popular in Local
-
Congratulatory messages continue to pour in for Comrades winners
-
R5,000 bail for Forest High stabbing suspect
-
Moody's says South Africa Q1 GDP contraction credit negative
-
Edward Mothibi, Gerda Steyn winners of 2019 Comrades Marathon
-
Trollip on why the DA is 'so focused' on the ANC
-
‘I'm married to someone that I don’t know’ - Marriage fraud victim speaks out
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.