Convicted wife killer Rob Packham to be sentenced on Wednesday

Sentencing arguments wrapped up quickly in the Western Cape High Court on Monday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Wife killer Rob Packham will be sentenced on Wednesday.

The Constantia businessman was found guilty last month.

He was arrested shortly after Gill Packham's body was found in the boot of her burnt-out BMW at the Diep River train station in February 2018.

Sentencing arguments wrapped up quickly in the Western Cape High Court on Monday morning.

Defence advocate Craig Webster asked the court to impose a 12-year sentence.

He argued Packham, a former manager at soft drinks company Twizza, had historically demonstrated himself to be a useful and productive member of society.

Webster said evidence showed no signs of premeditation and argued what happened had the hallmarks of something that occurred on the spur of the moment and was spontaneous.

State prosecutor Susan Galloway argued for a life sentence because Packham took the life of the one person who should have been able trust to him.

Galloway told the court the convicted killer simply removed Gill Packham from his life with direct intent as she in all probability no longer fitted with what he wanted.