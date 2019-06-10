Congratulatory messages continue to pour in for Comrades winners
The African National Congress says the two winners epitomise the true spirit of the marathon.
JOHANNESBURG – Congratulatory messages continue to pour in for the winners of this year's Comrades Marathon, which saw South Africans Edward Mothibi take the win and Gerda Steyn breaking the women's record.
The 94th edition of the ultra-marathon spans 89km from Durban to Pietermaritzburg.
The African National Congress said the two winners epitomised the true spirit of the marathon.
Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa also congratulated the pair, while former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela also shared her well wishes on social media.
Congratulations #ThulasizweSimelane of @Newzroom405 on successfully completing #Comrades2019 today #Inspired #ComradesMarathon2019— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) June 9, 2019
Watch: Join us in congratulating Edward Mothibi for winning one of the foremost marathons on the continent, the #ComradesMarathon2019. Your hard work, sweat & tears have harvested the fruits of victory that should serve as an inspiration for future generations. pic.twitter.com/G34jEOE1w3— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) June 9, 2019
Mothibi was overwhelmed when he crossed the finish line on Sunday.
"I am very happy. All I want to do is to thank the people who have helped me."
And Steyn said she didn't know where she got the strength to break the women's record.
"I feel so blessed to stand here. I can't believe the dream that came true today. I can only give all thanks to God."
Last year's Comrades winner, Bongumusa Mthembu, took second place this year.
