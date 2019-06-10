CoCT holding 'daily' meetings over suspended MyCiTi N2 express service
The city said daily meetings were being held in an effort to find a solution that will get buses back on the road.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town on Monday said it was doing its best to resolve a dispute that has caused the suspension of the MyCiTi N2 express service.
The municipality said it would inform the public once the service was ready to operate again.
It’s been exactly a week since the MyCiTi N2 express service was suspended following a contractual dispute. The operating contract came to an end in May.
The city said affected commuters could get immediate refunds, in cash.
The city, Golden Arrow Bus Services and stakeholders from the taxi industry were trying to negotiate a new contract.
It is, however, unclear when the service will be operational again.
