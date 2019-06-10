China backs Hong Kong extradition law, opposes 'foreign interference'

Beijing "will continue to firmly support" the Hong Kong administration, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said during a regular press briefing.

BEIJING - China on Monday strongly backed the Hong Kong government on a controversial proposed law that would allow extraditions to the mainland, and voiced opposition to "outside interference" following a massive protest against the legislation.

"Second, we firmly oppose any outside interference in the legislative affairs" of the city, he added.