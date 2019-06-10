Cape Town teen accused of fatally stabbing fellow pupil appears in court
Local
The Khayelitsha teen has been remanded in custody and is expected to appear in the Child Justice Court next week.
CAPE TOWN - A 15-year-old who allegedly stabbed to death a teenager at the Grand Parade has appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Monday on a charge of murder.
It was alleged he killed a 17-year-old boy during a fight among a group of pupils on Friday.
Both were pupils at a school in Woodstock.
