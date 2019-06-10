View all in Latest
Cape Town teen accused of fatally stabbing fellow pupil appears in court

The Khayelitsha teen has been remanded in custody and is expected to appear in the Child Justice Court next week.

Police patrol the Grand Parade in Cape Town. Picture: Kaylynn Pam/EWN
47 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A 15-year-old who allegedly stabbed to death a teenager at the Grand Parade has appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Monday on a charge of murder.

The Khayelitsha teen has been remanded in custody and will appear in the Child Justice Court next week.

It was alleged he killed a 17-year-old boy during a fight among a group of pupils on Friday.

Both were pupils at a school in Woodstock.

