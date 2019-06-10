View all in Latest
Cape Town average water consumption decreases

The city’s average dam level stood at 48%, and the situation was improving in other regions of the province.

Picture: Freeimages.com
Picture: Freeimages.com
56 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's average water consumption has decreased by 74 million litres per day to 523 million litres per day.

Last week, consumption was at 597 million litres per day.

The city’s average dam level stood at 48%, and the situation was improving in other regions of the province.

“As we head into the winter season, we see the average dam level for the province currently at 34.9%, last year this time, the level was 25.9%. Some areas are still a lot better off than others. The City of Cape Town currently stands at average dam level of 47.5%,” provincial local government spokesperson James Styan said.

