Air New Zealand drops ban on staff tattoos amid discrimination concerns
Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon said the policy was being dropped and non-offensive tattoos would be allowed.
WELLINGTON – Air New Zealand said on Monday it was ending a longstanding ban on staff having visible tattoos after facing criticism that the policy discriminated against Māori employees.
Some New Zealanders with indigenous Māori heritage wear tattoos on their face or arms that represent their genealogy and are culturally sacred. But uniform rules at the national carrier restrict them from applying for roles such as flight attendant.
Many culture and rights advocates said the policy was discriminatory and noted that Air New Zealand draws on the Māori language in its marketing campaigns and uses a fern-like symbol known as a ‘koru’ in its logo and on the tail of its planes.
Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon said the policy was being dropped and non-offensive tattoos would be allowed.
“In conversations, we’ve had with customers and our own people domestically and overseas in the past five months, it’s clear that there is growing acceptance of tattoos in New Zealand, particularly as a means of cultural and individual expression,” Luxon said in an emailed statement.
Tania Te Whenua, head of Te Whenua Law and Consulting which provides Māori cultural advice to organisations, said New Zealand companies, particularly those that profit from using Māori culture in international marketing campaigns, should respect the cultural rights of their staff.
“That’s a shortcoming of the embracing of Māori culture and other cultures by organisations only so far as it’s profit-making ... that makes it particularly egregious for Māori,” she told Reuters.
The tattoos, known as ‘Tā Moko’ are a deeply sacred expression of cultural identity, Te Whenua added.
“When there are policies which seek to extinguish the visual representation of that practice it’s quite hard-hitting,” she said.
Popular in World
-
UK police make 5th teen arrest after bus attack on lesbian couple
-
China calls in foreign tech firms after Huawei sales ban - sources
-
Too cute: Video of 19-month toddler conversing with father goes viral
-
G20 agrees to push ahead with digital tax - communique
-
Barack and Michelle Obama sign Spotify deal
-
UK's PM candidate Johnson plans tax cuts - Telegraph
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.