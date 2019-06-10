After attempted rape of junior doctor, training of UFS medical students on hold

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
Go

After attempted rape of junior doctor, training of UFS medical students on hold

There were at least two incidents of doctors being accosted at the Pelonomi Hospital last week.

University of the Free State. Picture: facebook.
University of the Free State. Picture: facebook.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – The training of medical students from the University of the Free State at a Bloemfontein hospital remained suspended amid safety concerns on Monday.

There were at least two incidents of doctors being accosted at the Pelonomi Hospital last week.

In the first incident, a medical intern was nearly raped while on duty. She, however, fought off her attacker.

The School of Clinical Medicine suspended training at the Pelonomi Hospital over the weekend, while it evaluates the safety and security at the facility.

Security had been beefed up following the attempted rape of a medical intern, but it seems that wasn’t enough. On Saturday morning, a female doctor was nearly robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot. The would-be assailants ran off when security guards came to her aid.

The Free State Health Department’s Mondli Mvambi said officials and management at the hospital would review the current security plan.

“One of the contemplations we are making is to employ the services of a tactical response unit. If we are then forced to carry guns in the hospitals, that’s what we’ll then propose.”

The University of the Free State had expressed concern and said it would discuss the matter with the department.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA