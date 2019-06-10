After attempted rape of junior doctor, training of UFS medical students on hold
There were at least two incidents of doctors being accosted at the Pelonomi Hospital last week.
CAPE TOWN – The training of medical students from the University of the Free State at a Bloemfontein hospital remained suspended amid safety concerns on Monday.
There were at least two incidents of doctors being accosted at the Pelonomi Hospital last week.
In the first incident, a medical intern was nearly raped while on duty. She, however, fought off her attacker.
The School of Clinical Medicine suspended training at the Pelonomi Hospital over the weekend, while it evaluates the safety and security at the facility.
Security had been beefed up following the attempted rape of a medical intern, but it seems that wasn’t enough. On Saturday morning, a female doctor was nearly robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot. The would-be assailants ran off when security guards came to her aid.
The Free State Health Department’s Mondli Mvambi said officials and management at the hospital would review the current security plan.
“One of the contemplations we are making is to employ the services of a tactical response unit. If we are then forced to carry guns in the hospitals, that’s what we’ll then propose.”
The University of the Free State had expressed concern and said it would discuss the matter with the department.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Exposed: The long battle to escape fraudulent marriages in SA
-
Mkhwebane says she won’t comment on Ramaphosa-Bosasa ‘leaked report’
-
Edward Mothibi, Gerda Steyn winners of 2019 Comrades Marathon
-
DA denies Helen Zille's claims on election campaign to win over black voters
-
‘I'm married to someone that I don’t know’ - Marriage fraud victim speaks out
-
More legal woes for Mkhwebane as FSCA files court papers to review her report
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.