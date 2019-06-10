After attempted rape of junior doctor, training of UFS medical students on hold

There were at least two incidents of doctors being accosted at the Pelonomi Hospital last week.

CAPE TOWN – The training of medical students from the University of the Free State at a Bloemfontein hospital remained suspended amid safety concerns on Monday.

There were at least two incidents of doctors being accosted at the Pelonomi Hospital last week.

In the first incident, a medical intern was nearly raped while on duty. She, however, fought off her attacker.

The School of Clinical Medicine suspended training at the Pelonomi Hospital over the weekend, while it evaluates the safety and security at the facility.

Security had been beefed up following the attempted rape of a medical intern, but it seems that wasn’t enough. On Saturday morning, a female doctor was nearly robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot. The would-be assailants ran off when security guards came to her aid.

The Free State Health Department’s Mondli Mvambi said officials and management at the hospital would review the current security plan.

“One of the contemplations we are making is to employ the services of a tactical response unit. If we are then forced to carry guns in the hospitals, that’s what we’ll then propose.”

The University of the Free State had expressed concern and said it would discuss the matter with the department.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)