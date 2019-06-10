-
Du Plessis keeps the faith despite two Proteas lossesSport
58 stranded loggerhead turtles being treated at Two Oceans Aquarium
The Turtle Rescue Programme rescued at least 200 hatchlings since March this year.
CAPE TOWN – The Two Oceans Aquarium is currently rehabilitating 58 stranded loggerhead, juvenile turtles hatchlings.
The Turtle Rescue Programme rescued at least 200 hatchlings since March this year.
A few weeks ago several of the hatchlings were healthy enough to be released into the ocean again.
Two Oceans Aquarium's Conservation coordinator Talitha Noble said: “They’re all doing really well. Some of them have some medical issues, but they’re all responding to treatment and learning to dive and encouraged by their progress. We’re definitely expecting more turtles to wash up, especially with winter storms, so please keep your eyes open.”
