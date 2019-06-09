Zandile Gumede agrees to take 30 days leave of absence
This followed a resolution by the ANC in KZN that the embattled mayor takes days to afford the party time to finalise her matter.
JOHANNESBURG – Corruption-charged eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Zandile Gumede confirmed on Sunday that she would be taking 30 days leave of absence starting on Monday.
This followed a resolution by the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal that she takes the days to afford the governing party time to finalise her matter.
Gumede said she would abide by her party’s decision.
“I’ve been consulting with my lawyers because the issues are in court. So, after the resolution of our ANC provincial executive committee, from Monday I’m going to be taking a leave of absence,” she said.
The mayor is currently on R50,000 bail after being arrested on fraud and corruption charges for allegedly defrauding the metro on a tender worth R208 million.
The ANC also disbanded the eThekwini regional executive committee, which Gumede chaired and replaced it with a task team.
Popular in Politics
-
More legal woes for Mkhwebane as FSCA files court papers to review her report
-
James Selfe to step down as DA federal executive chair in October
-
WC DA to Mkhwebane: Where is the Metrorail investigation?
-
Helen Zille is behind my arrest - Land Party president
-
Journalist Karima Brown wins case against Julius Malema
-
Defeats in court remind EFF to use power responsibly - analysts
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.