Zandile Gumede agrees to take 30 days leave of absence

This followed a resolution by the ANC in KZN that the embattled mayor takes days to afford the party time to finalise her matter.

FILE: eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede. Picture: YouTube screengrab.
FILE: eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede. Picture: YouTube screengrab.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Corruption-charged eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Zandile Gumede confirmed on Sunday that she would be taking 30 days leave of absence starting on Monday.

This followed a resolution by the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal that she takes the days to afford the governing party time to finalise her matter.

Gumede said she would abide by her party’s decision.

“I’ve been consulting with my lawyers because the issues are in court. So, after the resolution of our ANC provincial executive committee, from Monday I’m going to be taking a leave of absence,” she said.

The mayor is currently on R50,000 bail after being arrested on fraud and corruption charges for allegedly defrauding the metro on a tender worth R208 million.

The ANC also disbanded the eThekwini regional executive committee, which Gumede chaired and replaced it with a task team.

