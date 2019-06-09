WC DA to Mkhwebane: Where is the Metrorail investigation?
The provincial standing committee on transport and public works requested the public protector to investigate the dire state of Metrorail in the Western Cape.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape said it wanted answers from Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane about the investigation into Metrorail.
Ten months later, Mkhwebane's office was yet to conclude the investigation.
Mkhwebane's office told Eyewitness News that the probe was far from complete.
The DA's Daylin Mitchell said: “I will be writing, as a matter of urgency, to the office of the public protector to establish the status of the investigation into Metrorail’s dismal failure to provide safe, reliable and efficient rail transportation for the residents of the Western Cape.”
Mitchell said he would also contact Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela: “Requesting that he briefs my standing committee on the Western Cape provincial government’s plan to hold Metrorail accountable and get the passenger rail service up and running.”
