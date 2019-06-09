Vlakfontein residents demand answers over Khupe’s dropped murder charges

Vlakfontein residents met on Saturday to discuss a way forward after Mazibuko failed to pitch on Friday during a community protest.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Vlakfontein said if the Gauteng’s MEC of Community Safety Faith Mazibuko failed to give them answers on Monday, they would take the law into their own hands.

They said they would be marching to the office of the MEC on Monday to get answers as to why charges against Fita Khupe the man who was believed to be the mastermind behind the killings of seven members of the Khoza family were dropped.

Khupe was the last suspect in the murder case after his co-accused Ernest Mabaso died in an alleged suicide.

The National Prosecuting Authority withdrew charges against Khupe, saying there was no reasonable prospects for a successful prosecution.

Vlakfontein residents met on Saturday to discuss a way forward after Mazibuko failed to pitch on Friday during a community protest.

The African National Congress Youth League's Thulani Mbatha said they resolved to march to her office on Monday to get answers.

“The government entity must provide us with a direction before we make our own decisions.”

They said they had been too patient, and it looked like no one was taking them seriously.



The community said there would be justice for the seven lives that were lost one way or the other.