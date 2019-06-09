Vlakfontein residents demand answers over Khupe’s dropped murder charges
Vlakfontein residents met on Saturday to discuss a way forward after Mazibuko failed to pitch on Friday during a community protest.
JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Vlakfontein said if the Gauteng’s MEC of Community Safety Faith Mazibuko failed to give them answers on Monday, they would take the law into their own hands.
They said they would be marching to the office of the MEC on Monday to get answers as to why charges against Fita Khupe the man who was believed to be the mastermind behind the killings of seven members of the Khoza family were dropped.
Khupe was the last suspect in the murder case after his co-accused Ernest Mabaso died in an alleged suicide.
The National Prosecuting Authority withdrew charges against Khupe, saying there was no reasonable prospects for a successful prosecution.
Vlakfontein residents met on Saturday to discuss a way forward after Mazibuko failed to pitch on Friday during a community protest.
The African National Congress Youth League's Thulani Mbatha said they resolved to march to her office on Monday to get answers.
“The government entity must provide us with a direction before we make our own decisions.”
They said they had been too patient, and it looked like no one was taking them seriously.
The community said there would be justice for the seven lives that were lost one way or the other.
Popular in Local
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 8 June 2019
-
All eyes on new SAA interim CEO to secure funding to pay debt
-
Mkhwebane: I’ve been poisoned, threatened with arrests since probing Sars
-
Lions that escaped in Phalaborwa return to usual location
-
SABC chair: Assassination attempt of exec a fight back against cleanup efforts
-
PowerBall results: Friday 7 June 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.