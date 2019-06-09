-
Sudan opposition groups call for civil disobedience
The opposition groups rejected the call for talks by Sudan’s military junta.
PRETORIA - Opposition groups in Sudan called for civil disobedience until the Military Transitional Council handed power to a civilian authority.
This followed last Monday’s deadly attack on protestors in Khartoum and arrests after a mediation attempt by Ethiopian Premier Abiy Ahmed.
The opposition groups rejected the call for talks by Sudan’s military junta.
They said the generals could not be trusted after breaking their promise not to act against the protestors who had weakened former President Omar Al Bashir.
The umbrella Alliance for Freedom and Change didn’t exactly say what civil disobedience would entail.
Their months-long sit outside military headquarters in Khartoum was violently dispersed by paramilitaries known as the Janjaweed who killed at least 108 of them.
Timeline
-
Sudan forces arrest protest leaders after deadly crackdown19 hours ago
-
Amnesty International: Forces responsible for Khartoum killings must be confinedone day ago
-
Ethiopia PM Abiy in Sudan to meet with chief of military councilone day ago
-
Khartoum residents in 'state of terror' after bloody crackdown2 days ago
Popular in Africa
-
Sudan forces arrest protest leaders after deadly crackdown19 hours ago
-
Zimbabwean govt plans to introduce new currency by end of yearone day ago
-
SA forces repel rebel attacks in DRC4 days ago
-
Lesotho MPs condemn speaker for delaying Thabane vote of no confidence22 hours ago
-
Suspected Zim state agents accused of abducting, brutally assaulting union boss3 days ago
-
Two Canadian women kidnapped from golf club in Ghana - police2 days ago
