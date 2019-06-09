View all in Latest
Sudan opposition groups call for civil disobedience

The opposition groups rejected the call for talks by Sudan’s military junta.

Sudanese demonstrators gather near the military headquarters in the capital Khartoum on 14 April 2019. Picture: AFP
Sudanese demonstrators gather near the military headquarters in the capital Khartoum on 14 April 2019. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

PRETORIA - Opposition groups in Sudan called for civil disobedience until the Military Transitional Council handed power to a civilian authority.

This followed last Monday’s deadly attack on protestors in Khartoum and arrests after a mediation attempt by Ethiopian Premier Abiy Ahmed.

The opposition groups rejected the call for talks by Sudan’s military junta.

They said the generals could not be trusted after breaking their promise not to act against the protestors who had weakened former President Omar Al Bashir.

The umbrella Alliance for Freedom and Change didn’t exactly say what civil disobedience would entail.

Their months-long sit outside military headquarters in Khartoum was violently dispersed by paramilitaries known as the Janjaweed who killed at least 108 of them.

