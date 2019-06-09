Stuart Baxter names final Bafana Bafana Afcon squad
Two players had already been withdrawn - Keagan Dolly, due to injury, and Rivaldo Coetzee, who was given time off to attend to his 'critically ill' mother.
CAPE TOWN - Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has announced his final squad to go to the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt later this month.
Two players had already been withdrawn - Keagan Dolly, due to injury, and Rivaldo Coetzee, who was given time off to attend to his "critically ill" mother.
Ben Motshwari, Fortune Makaringe, and Kermit Erasmus are the other players to miss out.
FULL SQUAD:
Midfielders: Bongani Zungu (Amiens SC), Dean Furman (SuperSport), Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford FC), Tiyani Mabunda (Sundowns), Thulani Serero (SBV Vitesse), Thembinkosi Lorch (Pirates), Themba Zwane (Sundowns), Hlompho Kekana (Sundowns)— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 9, 2019
Defenders: Daniel Cardoso (Chiefs), Ramahlwe Mphahlele (Chiefs), Thulani Hlatshwayo (Wits), Innocent Maela (Pirates) S'fiso Hlanti (Wits), Buhleyeza Mkhwanazi (Wits), Thansanqa Mkhize (Cape Town City FC)— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 9, 2019
Strikers: Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg), Percy Tau (Royal Union Saint FC), Lars Veldwuk (Sparta), Lebogang Maboe (Sundowns), Sibusiso Vilakazi (Sundowns)— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 9, 2019
BAFANA BAFANA 23-MAN 2019 AFCON SQUAD— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 9, 2019
Goalkeeper: Darren Keet (Bidvest Wits), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs).
Coaching Staff: Stuart Baxter (Head coach), Molefi Ntseki (Assistant Coach) Andre Arendse (Goalkeeper coach)— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 9, 2019
