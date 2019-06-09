View all in Latest
SABC chair: Assassination attempt of exec a fight back against cleanup efforts

The broadcaster’s chief audit executive Thami Zikode was shot at by four people outside his home on Friday night.

FILE: The SABC headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied
50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Broadcasting Cooperation (SABC) board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini said the attempted assassination of an executive at the public broadcaster showed that there was a fight back against their cleanup efforts.

The broadcaster’s chief audit executive Thami Zikode was shot at by four people outside his home on Friday night.

The police arrested a 37-year-old suspect on Saturday and recovered the getaway vehicle, firearm and ammunition used to carry out the attack.

In an interview with the SABC, Makhathini said no amount of intimidation would stop them from bringing order to the broadcaster.

“If you look at what Zikode’s role is about at the SABC and him being attacked, it is clear that there are people fighting back the efforts of trying to clean up this space. But at the end of the day, no amount of intimidation will stop us from doing what is right.”

