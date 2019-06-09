Mkhwebane says she won’t comment on Ramaphosa-Bosasa ‘leaked report’

This after 'The Sunday Independent' reported that she found President Cyril Ramaphosa guilty of misleading Parliament over a R500k donation in 2017 from Bosasa.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has reacted to a report that she has found President Cyril Ramaphosa guilty of “inadvertently misleading” Parliament over a R500, 000 donation in 2017 from Bosasa boss Gavin Watson to his African National Congress presidential campaign.

Mkhwebane's office, in a statement on Sunday, said she noted with concern the report by The Sunday Independent that her preliminary report - apparently submitted to Ramaphosa last week – found that the president had failed to declare the donation, and violated the Constitution and the executive code of ethics.

The publication also claimed that the leaked report showed that Mkhwebane found Ramaphosa may have been involved in money-laundering activities since Watson’s donation had been made through several intermediaries.

The press release said the public protector's office would not comment on the contents of ongoing investigations as that could “potentially jeopardise her investigations and prejudice the subjects of the probes”. However, the statement didn't state whether the leaked report was legitimate or not.

“Reports of the Public Protector are released officially by Adv. Mkhwebane to complainants, respondents, and the public in terms of section 182 (3) of the Public Protector Act 23, 1994 (PPA). Contents of notices issued by the Public Protector in terms of 7 (9) of the PPA or any document before the Public Protector as part of an ongoing investigation are strictly confidential.

“The attention of the public is hereby drawn to Section 7 (2) of the PPA, which provides that: ‘No person shall disclose to any other person the contents of any document in the possession of a member of the office of the Public Protector or the record of any evidence given before the Public Protector, Deputy Public Protector or a person… during an investigation, unless the Public Protector determines otherwise’,” the statement added.