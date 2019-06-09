Mkhwebane says she won’t comment on Ramaphosa-Bosasa ‘leaked report’
This after 'The Sunday Independent' reported that she found President Cyril Ramaphosa guilty of misleading Parliament over a R500k donation in 2017 from Bosasa.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has reacted to a report that she has found President Cyril Ramaphosa guilty of “inadvertently misleading” Parliament over a R500, 000 donation in 2017 from Bosasa boss Gavin Watson to his African National Congress presidential campaign.
Mkhwebane's office, in a statement on Sunday, said she noted with concern the report by The Sunday Independent that her preliminary report - apparently submitted to Ramaphosa last week – found that the president had failed to declare the donation, and violated the Constitution and the executive code of ethics.
The publication also claimed that the leaked report showed that Mkhwebane found Ramaphosa may have been involved in money-laundering activities since Watson’s donation had been made through several intermediaries.
The press release said the public protector's office would not comment on the contents of ongoing investigations as that could “potentially jeopardise her investigations and prejudice the subjects of the probes”. However, the statement didn't state whether the leaked report was legitimate or not.
“Reports of the Public Protector are released officially by Adv. Mkhwebane to complainants, respondents, and the public in terms of section 182 (3) of the Public Protector Act 23, 1994 (PPA). Contents of notices issued by the Public Protector in terms of 7 (9) of the PPA or any document before the Public Protector as part of an ongoing investigation are strictly confidential.
“The attention of the public is hereby drawn to Section 7 (2) of the PPA, which provides that: ‘No person shall disclose to any other person the contents of any document in the possession of a member of the office of the Public Protector or the record of any evidence given before the Public Protector, Deputy Public Protector or a person… during an investigation, unless the Public Protector determines otherwise’,” the statement added.
PP @AdvBMkhwebane notes with concern claims contained in a news article seemingly based on a document purported to be a preliminary report of one of her investigations pic.twitter.com/HCsWoua7Cv— Public Protector SA (@PublicProtector) June 9, 2019
Popular in Politics
-
More legal woes for Mkhwebane as FSCA files court papers to review her report
-
James Selfe to step down as DA federal executive chair in October
-
Zandile Gumede agrees to take 30 days leave of absence
-
WC DA to Mkhwebane: Where is the Metrorail investigation?
-
Defeats in court remind EFF to use power responsibly - analysts
-
Helen Zille is behind my arrest - Land Party president
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.