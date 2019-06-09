Mkhwebane lays formal complaint against those who’ve insulted her
Speaking at a South African Sheriffs Society event on Friday night, Mkhwebane detailed how she was victimised by the media, government officials and even a minister for carrying out certain investigations.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said she has laid a formal complaint with police against people who’ve insulted her in line with the laws governing her office.
She claimed to be subjected to insults for pursuing the South African Revenue Service rogue unit case and for issuing the report on Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.
The public protector has been in office for twenty months and has faced criticism for her handling of various matters involving high ranking politicians, with some of her decisions overturned by the courts.
