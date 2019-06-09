Mkhwebane lays formal complaint against those who’ve insulted her

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
Go

Mkhwebane lays formal complaint against those who’ve insulted her

Speaking at a South African Sheriffs Society event on Friday night, Mkhwebane detailed how she was victimised by the media, government officials and even a minister for carrying out certain investigations.

FILE: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane at the launch of the Cheryl Zondi foundation. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane at the launch of the Cheryl Zondi foundation. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said she has laid a formal complaint with police against people who’ve insulted her in line with the laws governing her office.

Speaking at a South African Sheriffs Society event on Friday night, Mkhwebane detailed how she was victimised by the media, government officials and even a minister for carrying out certain investigations.

She claimed to be subjected to insults for pursuing the South African Revenue Service rogue unit case and for issuing the report on Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

The public protector has been in office for twenty months and has faced criticism for her handling of various matters involving high ranking politicians, with some of her decisions overturned by the courts.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA