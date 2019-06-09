MEC Albert Fritz calls for Cele’s intervention to solve CT violent crimes

According to the Delft Community Policing Forum, at least 12 people were killed in the area last week.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has urged Police Minister Bheki Cele to urgently intervene following a spate of killings in Cape Town this week.

“I have called on the minister to urgently met with me just to have a courtesy meeting to see how we as a province and SAPS can work together to assist in stopping the tide of violence, because it seems as if there is ungovernability and no rule of law taking place at the moment,” Fritz said.

According to the Delft Community Policing Forum, at least 12 people were killed in the area last week.

On Thursday alone there were several separate incidents of murder not only in Delft but in Athlone, Gugulethu, and Mitchells Plain.

In the deadliest incident, six people were shot in Blikkiesdorp while they were sitting around a fire. Five died and one of the victims was wounded. Police haven’t made any arrests connected to the incident.

Fritz condemned the incidents.