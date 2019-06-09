Lotto results: Saturday, 8 June 2019

EWN brings you the winning Lotto results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from last night’s Lotto draw for Saturday, 8 June 2019 are as follows:

Lotto results: 11, 14, 16, 44, 49, 52 Bonus: 45

Lotto Plus 1 results: 09, 10, 15, 17, 33, 52 Bonus: 11

Lotto Plus 2 results: 13, 16, 23, 28, 32, 43 Bonus: 06

For more, visit the National Ithuba website.