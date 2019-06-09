KZN ANC PEC recommends Gumede take leave of absence

The ANC's PEC resolved to disband it's eThekwini executive committee after Gumede who mayor of the municipality was arrested on corruption charges.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress’ (ANC) KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee (PEC) recommended that eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede take 30 days leave of absence.

Gumede's fate as mayor was in doubt, pending the outcome of her fraud and corruption case.

The embattled mayor was currently out on bail.

The ANC's PEC resolved to disband its eThekwini executive committee after Gumede who mayor of the municipality was arrested on corruption charges.

The decision was taken this weekend at Empangeni during a PEC meeting to discuss her future.

It replaced the regional committee with a task team.

Gumede who had the backing of the ANC Women's League in the province resisted calls for her to resign.

She was implicated in a Hawks investigation in the city in connection with a waste disposal tender scam which cost the city over R208 million.

The ANC was expected to announce its decision on Gumede’s fate soon.