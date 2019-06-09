James Selfe to step down as DA federal executive chair in October

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said this was decided by the party at their first federal council meeting following the general elections last month.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane on Sunday announced that long-term federal executive and council chairperson, James Selfe, would step down from his position in October.

Maimane said this was decided by the DA at their first federal council meeting following the general elections last month.

Selfe has been in the role for 19 years. He is expected to head up the DA’s governance unit, which is tasked with supporting the party’s governments to ensure that they deliver better services to citizens.

"This unit will require strong leadership to ensure that we accelerate delivery towards the next elections. James has both the skill, experience and institutional knowledge to spearhead this new unit, and I welcome this decision," Maimane said in a statement.

"James’s career in the DA, to date, spans over four decades – almost half of which he has served as the party’s federal chairperson. He will now relinquish that particular role, but his work in service of his country through the DA continues."

Selfe said he was honoured to have served the DA in the role.

"I’m privileged to have worked with Tony Leon, Helen Zille, and with Mmusi Maimane. I’ve seen this party grow from a 9% party to an over 20% party,” he said.

The DA said there was no immediate plan to appoint Selfe’s replacement.