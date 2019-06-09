Indian PM Modi calls for global conference to tackle terrorism threats
He told the Maldivian Parliament in Male, during a speech on his first foreign visit since winning the re-election, that terrorism was not just a threat for a country but to the entire civilisation.
CAPE TOWN - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a global conference to tackle the threat of terrorism in the region and around the world.
Modi called for a global conference so that there could be meaningful and result-oriented discussions for plugging the loopholes that terrorists and their supporters exploit.
This came after a wave of bombings on Easter Sunday that killed more than 250 people across Sri Lanka despite repeated warnings from Indian intelligence services about a militant plot.
India was pursuing what it called a "neighbourhood first" foreign policy centred on its allies in South Asia, although there was little sign of a warming in relations with arch-rival Pakistan.
During the visit, Modi signed a slew of agreements with the island nation encompassing ferry services, port terminals and a new national cricket stadium.
His next stop was Sri Lanka's capital, Colombo, where security was likely to be high on the agenda.
