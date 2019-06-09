Health Dept considers armed response team at FS hosp after doctor almost robbed

The University of the Free State suspended the training of students at the facility amid concerns about safety and security.

CAPE TOWN - The Free State Health Department said it was considering introducing an armed response team at the Pelonomi Hospital.

Earlier this week, a medical intern was nearly raped while on duty.

On Saturday, a doctor was almost robbed by three armed men in the parking lot.

The University of the Free State suspended the training of students at the facility amid concerns about safety and security.

Free State Health Department's Mondli Mvambi said: “If we are forced to carry guns in the hospital, then that is what we will propose to the justice and crime prevention cluster. They are the ones who must agree to our armed response policy arrangements.”