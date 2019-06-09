George Clooney 'can't imagine being more in love' with his wife

The American actor and filmmaker also confessed that he loves playing pranks on his wife when they're together at home.

LONDON - Hollywood star George Clooney has said he can't imagine being more in love with his wife Amal.

The 58-year-old actor - who has two-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with the barrister - has been married to Amal since 2014 and he's admitted he couldn't be any more proud of her.

George shared: "I can't imagine being more in love with her than I am, and I can't imagine somebody I'm more proud of."

He told the Daily Mail newspaper: "We're playing pranks together.

"I'll put peanut butter on the side of his shoe and he'll go to his mother and say, 'Mamma? Pooh-pooh?'

"And then he reaches down like this, and he puts his finger in it and licks it, and he goes 'Pooh-pooh?' again.

"And when I get him to do that, that's when I really get her! Pooh-pooh works every time. It's the universal language!"

The Hollywood star - whose first marriage, to actress Talia Balsam, ended in 1993 - hailed his children as "really funny and really smart".

George also revealed that they are going to learn to speak Italian, as they already spend a lot of time in the country as a family.

Speaking about his ambitions for his young children, the acclaimed actor said: "They're really funny and really smart.

"We've decided, because we spend a lot of time in Italy and they're going to spend a lot of time growing up there, that Italian is going to be one of the languages they learn.

"Already they're saying their ABCs in Italian and in English."