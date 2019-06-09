Edward Mothibi, Gerda Steyn winners of 2019 Comrades Marathon

-
Alleged assassins say 'some lady' sent them to attack SABC exec: reportLocal
-
Edward Mothibi, Gerda Steyn winners of 2019 Comrades MarathonSport
-
KZN ANC PEC recommends Gumede take leave of absenceLocal
-
Health Dept considers armed response team at FS hosp after doctor almost robbedLocal
-
This domestic worker's inspiring Comrades story is why we're running behind herLocal
-
Vlakfontein residents demand answers over Khupe’s dropped murder chargesLocal
-
Edward Mothibi, Gerda Steyn winners of 2019 Comrades MarathonSport
-
KZN ANC PEC recommends Gumede take leave of absenceLocal
-
Health Dept considers armed response team at FS hosp after doctor almost robbedLocal
-
This domestic worker's inspiring Comrades story is why we're running behind herLocal
-
Vlakfontein residents demand answers over Khupe’s dropped murder chargesLocal
-
Mkhwebane lays formal complaint against those who’ve insulted herLocal
Popular Topics
-
Tokozile Xasa joins list of former ministers as she resigns from ParliamentLocal
-
Defeats in court remind EFF to use power responsibly - analystsPolitics
-
Order, Order! Warning shots fired within ANC over Sarb mandateLocal
-
ANC lies, rape and murder: Maphatsoe says he has all the ‘shocking’ filesLocal
-
Mkhwebane says there’s nothing extraordinary about notice served on GordhanPolitics
-
ANC top 6 open up on Reserve Bank spatPolitics
-
Lessons Learned: An Aussie blueprint on how to beat the West IndiesSport
-
The Proteas must now squeeze every run they have to stay alive in competitionSport
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: I spent a portion of Eid with racists and did nothing. You?Opinion
-
ANALYSIS: SA’s ‘new dawn’ should be built on evidence-based policyOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The fork-tongued mess of the ANC & the Reserve BankOpinion
-
Du Plessis keeps the faith despite two Proteas lossesSport
Popular Topics
-
G20 agrees to push ahead with digital tax - communiqueWorld
-
Mkhwebane: I’ve been poisoned, threatened with arrests since probing SarsLocal
-
SAA request R4bn bailout to remain afloat: boardBusiness
-
Sarb official: Gupta-linked Homix had 2 years to claim forfeited moneyBusiness
-
Gupta-linked Homix did not challenge forfeiture of R14m, says SARB officialBusiness
-
We gave Jarana all the support we could - SAA boardLocal
Popular Topics
-
Taraji P. Henson wants people to talk about mental healthLifestyle
-
Chechen women go places with female-only taxi serviceWorld
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 8 June 2019Local
-
Oprah Winfrey says she had pre-diabetes before weight lossLifestyle
-
Nicole Kidman: Meryl Streep raised the barLifestyle
-
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's wedding pictures leakedLifestyle
-
Too cute: Video of 19-month toddler conversing with father goes viralLifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Friday 7 June 2019Local
-
Jada Pinkett Smith: There have been betrayals in my marriageLifestyle
-
Goolagong, Court lead the way as Australia lauds battling BartySport
-
This domestic worker's inspiring Comrades story is why we're running behind herLocal
-
INFOGRAPHIC: French Open 2019 men's singles finalSport
-
Jaco Coetzee scores twice to keep Stormers' dream aliveSport
-
England beat Bangladesh by 106 runs in Cricket World CupSport
-
'If AB wanted to be here, he would be here' - GibsonSport
Popular Topics
-
'If AB wanted to be here, he would be here' - GibsonSport
-
Roy century lays platform for England's 386-6 against BangladeshSport
-
Roy and Bairstow get England off to rapid start against BangladeshSport
-
AB de Villiers: The one that got awayOpinion
-
Lessons Learned: An Aussie blueprint on how to beat the West IndiesSport
-
Five-star Starc seals Australia win over West IndiesSport
Popular Topics
-
Barack and Michelle Obama sign Spotify dealWorld
-
SA Mint launches commemorative coins 'by the people'Local
-
Kebby Maphatsoe on ANC integrity body: They've opened up old woundsPolitics
-
Kebby Maphatsoe: A long way to go before there's unity in the ANCLocal
-
How a R50 convinced Boks captain Zintle Mpupha to join the game of rugbyLocal
-
Mbalula: Transport dept is fixable because my name is FiksLocal
-
DRC Ebola outbreak reaches 2,000 case thresholdAfrica
-
Crikey! Rare snow falls Down UnderWorld
-
Lindiwe Zulu on SOEs: Disaster hasn’t happened in SA, challenges have happenedLocal
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
- Sun
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 1°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 2°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- -1°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 6°C
Edward Mothibi, Gerda Steyn winners of 2019 Comrades Marathon
He finished fourth in the 2018 Comrades Marathon.
JOHANNESBURG - South African runner Edward Mothibi won the 94th Comrades Marathon that took place in Durban on Sunday.
He finished fourth in the 2018 Comrades Marathon.
Last year's winner Bongumusa Mthembu finished second.
The 94th edition of the ultramarathon spans 89km from Durban to Pietermaritzburg.
2019 Comrades Marathon winner Mothibi expressed excitement after his win: “I am very happy, I am excited. All I have to say is, thank you to the people who have supported me through thick and thin.”
Meanwhile, Gerda Steyn was the first woman to get to the finish line.
Steyn made a time of 5:58:56.
She says she's in awe: “I feel so blessed; I cannot believe that this dream came true for me today. It’s all thanks to God because today I had strength that I don’t know where it came from.”
Earlier this year, she narrowly missed the record of 06:09:23 at the Two Oceans ultra-marathon.
Popular in Sport
-
This domestic worker's inspiring Comrades story is why we're running behind her2 hours ago
-
Gerda Steyn first woman to cross finish line at 2019 Comrades Marathon17 minutes ago
-
'If AB wanted to be here, he would be here' - Gibson17 hours ago
-
England pair fined for breaching ICC code in World Cup defeat5 days ago
-
'I am Zola Budd’ - Domestic worker takes on the people’s marathonone day ago
-
Thiem ends Djokovic history bid, faces Nadal in Roland Garros final19 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.