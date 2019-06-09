View all in Latest
Go

Edward Mothibi, Gerda Steyn winners of 2019 Comrades Marathon

He finished fourth in the 2018 Comrades Marathon.

2019 Comrades Marathon winner, Edwin Mothibi. Picture: @ComradesRace/Twitter
2019 Comrades Marathon winner, Edwin Mothibi. Picture: @ComradesRace/Twitter
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African runner Edward Mothibi won the 94th Comrades Marathon that took place in Durban on Sunday.

He finished fourth in the 2018 Comrades Marathon.

Last year's winner Bongumusa Mthembu finished second.

The 94th edition of the ultramarathon spans 89km from Durban to Pietermaritzburg.

2019 Comrades Marathon winner Mothibi expressed excitement after his win: “I am very happy, I am excited. All I have to say is, thank you to the people who have supported me through thick and thin.”

Meanwhile, Gerda Steyn was the first woman to get to the finish line.

Steyn made a time of 5:58:56.

She says she's in awe: “I feel so blessed; I cannot believe that this dream came true for me today. It’s all thanks to God because today I had strength that I don’t know where it came from.”

Earlier this year, she narrowly missed the record of 06:09:23 at the Two Oceans ultra-marathon.

