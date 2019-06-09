View all in Latest
Alleged assassins say 'some lady' sent them to attack SABC exec: report

According to the 'City Press', Zikode suspected that the attack was a hijacking, however, the suspects told him that they were sent by a lady to ambush him.

FILE: SABC offices in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. Picture: EWN
FILE: SABC offices in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. Picture: EWN
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The City Press reported that the alleged assassins were sent by "some lady" to attack the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) chief audit executive Thami Zikode.

According to the newspaper, the gunman told Zikode that he was not after his car.

Zikode was shot by four people outside his home on Friday night.

The police arrested a 37-year-old suspect on Saturday and recovered a getaway vehicle, firearm and ammunition used to carry out the attack.

According to the City Press, Zikode suspected that the attack was a hijacking, however, the suspects told him that they were sent by a lady to ambush him.

SABC board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini said the attempted assassination on Zikode shows that there's a fight back against their cleanup efforts.

“If you look at what Zikode’s role is about at the SABC and him being attacked, it is clear that there are people fighting back the efforts of trying to clean up this space. But at the end of the day, no amount of intimidation will stop us from doing what is right,” he said.

The City Press reported that one of the suspects who was shot by Zikode during the gunfight.

The 37-year-old suspect was expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Monday.

The motive behind the shooting was unclear but it was believed that Zikode was working on a forensic investigation into fraud at the SABC.

