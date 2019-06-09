All eyes on new SAA interim CEO to secure funding to pay debt

In the meantime, interim chief financial officer Deon Fredericks said the airline also approached three additional lenders, which include international funders for short-term help.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Airways (SAA) confirmed that it would need another R4 billion to survive the current financial year.

This came as outgoing CEO Vuyani Jarana announced his departure, after citing not receiving enough government support.

The airline indicated that it needs more money to pay its existing debt to survive.

Zukisa Ramasia will take over as interim CEO as of Monday and reports say she will need to secure funding fast.

Jarana unexpectedly resigned, saying his turnaround strategy was being undermined by a lack of state funding and too much bureaucracy.

Board member Martin Kingston responded by saying the new cash injection the airline seeks would enable it to finalise outstanding financial statements.

The cash injection would also help the airline to continue operating until the 2021/22 financial year when it expects to make a profit.

However, there was no indication as to whether government would agree to another cash injection.

