4 killed on first day of Sudan 'civil disobedience' - doctors
The Central Committee for Sudanese Doctors blamed the ruling military council and paramilitary forces for the deaths.
KHARTOUM - Four people were killed in Sudan on Sunday on the first day of a "civil disobedience" campaign by protesters, a doctors' committee linked to demonstrators said.
Two people were shot dead in the capital Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman just across the Nile river, the Central Committee for Sudanese Doctors said, adding two others died in a hospital in Omdurman after being stabbed.
The committee blamed the ruling military council and paramilitary forces for the four deaths.
It said a total of 118 people have been killed since a crackdown was launched on 3 June to disperse a sit-in protest outside the military headquarters in the Sudanese capital.
