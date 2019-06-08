View all in Latest
World Cup opening game draws record audience in France

It was the biggest television audience for a France women’s game and a record 45,261 fans attended the match at the Parc des Princes where Les Bleues thrashed South Korea 4-0 in Group A.

France's forward Eugenie Le Sommer (hidden) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group A football match between France and South Korea, on 7 June 2019, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris. Picture: AFP
France's forward Eugenie Le Sommer (hidden) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group A football match between France and South Korea, on 7 June 2019, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

PARIS - The opening game of the women’s soccer World Cup between France and South Korea drew a record 9.83 million viewers in the host nation on Friday, according to figures released on Saturday.

It was the biggest television audience for a France women’s game and a record 45,261 fans attended the match at the Parc des Princes where Les Bleues thrashed South Korea 4-0 in Group A.

The French men’s first World Cup 2018 game against Australia was watched by 12.6 million viewers.

