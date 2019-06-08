WC traffic officials arrest bus driver for overloading

UFS suspends training of students at Pelonomi Hospital amid safety concerns
Local
The bus was carrying 46 more passengers than its seating capacity.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Traffic officers on Saturday arrested a bus driver for overloading in Laingsburg.
The bus was carrying 46 more passengers than its seating capacity.
The provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said the driver was expected to appear in court soon.
“The seating capacity was 71, and he had 117 passengers on the bus. The bus driver was kept at the police station in Laingsburg,” he said.
The bus was travelling from Johannesburg to Cape Town.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.