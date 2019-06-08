WC traffic officials arrest bus driver for overloading

The bus was carrying 46 more passengers than its seating capacity.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Traffic officers on Saturday arrested a bus driver for overloading in Laingsburg.

The bus was carrying 46 more passengers than its seating capacity.

The provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said the driver was expected to appear in court soon.

“The seating capacity was 71, and he had 117 passengers on the bus. The bus driver was kept at the police station in Laingsburg,” he said.

The bus was travelling from Johannesburg to Cape Town.