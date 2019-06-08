UFS suspends training of students at Pelonomi Hospital amid safety concerns
There had been at least two incidents this week of doctors being attacked on the hospital’s premises.
CAPE TOWN - The University of the Free State (UFS) on Saturday suspended the training of its medical students at Pelonomi Tertiary Hospital in Bloemfontein amid safety concerns.
There had been at least two incidents this week of doctors being attacked on the hospital’s premises. In one instance, a female intern was nearly raped while on duty.
On Saturday morning, a female doctor was accosted by three armed suspects in the parking lot of the facility. Security guards came to her aid and tried to apprehend the suspects, but they were unsuccessful.
The men fled the scene and were still at large.
The Free State Health Department's spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said security at the hospital was beefed up this week following the attempted rape of an intern doctor.
But Mvambi said after Saturday morning's incident they were reviewing the current security plan.
“The security managers must then assess the plan to effect immediate interventions of continued upscaling of security. But one of the contemplations we are making is to employ services of a tactical response unit,” he said.
UFS would also look at the safety and security at the hospital in the coming week.
