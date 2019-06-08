Tzaneen car crash claims 4 lives

ER24 paramedics said two vehicles collided on Deerpark Road, leaving five others injured.

JOHANNESBURG - Four people were killed in a car crash in Tzaneen on Saturday morning.

The cause of the accident was not yet known.

Spokesperson Russel Meiring said: “A light motor vehicle was found parked on the side of the road, while an SUV was found parked in the middle of the road. Upon inspection, medics found four people trapped inside and had already succumbed to their multiple fatal injuries.”