Trump administration denies US embassies permission to fly LGBT flag

-
Too cute: Video of 19-month toddler conversing with father goes viralLifestyle
-
8 suspects arrested, 1 dead after foiled cash-in-transit heist in the VaalLocal
-
SAA request R4bn bailout to remain afloat: boardBusiness
-
PE man convicted of shooting, raping woman handed 173 years in prisonLocal
-
Health MEC Masuku: Baby kidnapping at Bara Hospital highlights holes in securityLocal
-
NW Premier Mokgoro to appoint JB Marks Municipality administratorLocal
-
SAA request R4bn bailout to remain afloat: boardBusiness
-
PE man convicted of shooting, raping woman handed 173 years in prisonLocal
-
Health MEC Masuku: Baby kidnapping at Bara Hospital highlights holes in securityLocal
-
NW Premier Mokgoro to appoint JB Marks Municipality administratorLocal
-
Sarb official: Gupta-linked Homix had 2 years to claim forfeited moneyBusiness
-
SAPS to probe case of Mpumalanga teacher caught invigilating with gunLocal
Popular Topics
-
Tokozile Xasa joins list of former ministers as she resigns from ParliamentLocal
-
Defeats in court remind EFF to use power responsibly - analystsPolitics
-
Order, Order! Warning shots fired within ANC over Sarb mandateLocal
-
ANC lies, rape and murder: Maphatsoe says he has all the ‘shocking’ filesLocal
-
Mkhwebane says there’s nothing extraordinary about notice served on GordhanPolitics
-
ANC top 6 open up on Reserve Bank spatPolitics
-
Lessons Learned: An Aussie blueprint on how to beat the West IndiesSport
-
The Proteas must now squeeze every run they have to stay alive in competitionSport
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: I spent a portion of Eid with racists and did nothing. You?Opinion
-
ANALYSIS: SA’s ‘new dawn’ should be built on evidence-based policyOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The fork-tongued mess of the ANC & the Reserve BankOpinion
-
Du Plessis keeps the faith despite two Proteas lossesSport
Popular Topics
-
Sarb official: Gupta-linked Homix had 2 years to claim forfeited moneyBusiness
-
Gupta-linked Homix did not challenge forfeiture of R14m, says SARB officialBusiness
-
We gave Jarana all the support we could - SAA boardLocal
-
Transnet lifts ban on all activities at Durban harbourLocal
-
Nike 'very concerned' about rape accusation against Brazilian soccer star NeymarSport
-
Barack and Michelle Obama sign Spotify dealWorld
Popular Topics
-
Too cute: Video of 19-month toddler conversing with father goes viralLifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Friday 7 June 2019Local
-
Jada Pinkett Smith: There have been betrayals in my marriageLifestyle
-
Tracy Morgan reflects on 'horrific' car crashLifestyle
-
'Glory' for Denzel Washington as he's celebrated by HollywoodLifestyle
-
Jada Pinkett Smith says a lot of women struggle with pornographyLifestyle
-
R Kelly pleads not guilty to 11 new sex crime chargesLifestyle
-
Pamela Anderson wants Kim Kardashian West to help Julian AssangeLifestyle
-
Ex-manager for comic book legend Stan Lee pleads not guilty to elder abuseLifestyle
-
'I am Zola Budd’ - Domestic worker takes on the people’s marathonLocal
-
AB de Villiers: The one that got awayOpinion
-
Nike 'very concerned' about rape accusation against Brazilian soccer star NeymarSport
-
Lessons Learned: An Aussie blueprint on how to beat the West IndiesSport
-
Women's football basks in spotlight as France launch World CupSport
-
South African rugby industry agrees ground-breaking player contracting modelSport
Popular Topics
-
Lessons Learned: An Aussie blueprint on how to beat the West IndiesSport
-
Five-star Starc seals Australia win over West IndiesSport
-
AB de Villiers World Cup offer was a shock - CSASport
-
The Proteas must now squeeze every run they have to stay alive in competitionSport
-
Pakistan urged to stay 'ruthless' in Sri Lanka World Cup clashSport
-
SA's Morris urges fans to 'keep faith' after India defeatSport
Popular Topics
-
Barack and Michelle Obama sign Spotify dealWorld
-
SA Mint launches commemorative coins 'by the people'Local
-
Kebby Maphatsoe on ANC integrity body: They've opened up old woundsPolitics
-
Kebby Maphatsoe: A long way to go before there's unity in the ANCLocal
-
How a R50 convinced Boks captain Zintle Mpupha to join the game of rugbyLocal
-
Mbalula: Transport dept is fixable because my name is FiksLocal
-
DRC Ebola outbreak reaches 2,000 case thresholdAfrica
-
Crikey! Rare snow falls Down UnderWorld
-
Lindiwe Zulu on SOEs: Disaster hasn’t happened in SA, challenges have happenedLocal
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
- Sat
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 13°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 0°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 6°C
Trump administration denies US embassies permission to fly LGBT flag
State Department officials said embassies are required to get permission from them when flying anything besides the American flag on their main flagpoles.
CAPE TOWN - The Trump administration denied multiple United State embassies permission to fly the rainbow pride flag from their flagpoles to commemorate LGBT pride month.
State Department officials said embassies are required to get permission from them when flying anything besides the American flag on their main flagpoles.
An email from the state management was sent to the US embassy in Berlin denying it permission to fly the flag this year, despite it being a yearly routine.
The state department has not responded to a request for comment.
Timeline
Popular in World
-
Lesbians attacked on London bus for refusing to kiss for men13 hours ago
-
Too cute: Video of 19-month toddler conversing with father goes viralone hour ago
-
Theresa May: A legacy sunk by Brexit22 hours ago
-
Woman who accuses Brazil's Neymar of rape gives details in TV interview2 days ago
-
Barack and Michelle Obama sign Spotify deal17 hours ago
-
Dubai bus crash kills 17, including 12 Indians15 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.