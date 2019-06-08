Trump administration denies US embassies permission to fly LGBT flag

State Department officials said embassies are required to get permission from them when flying anything besides the American flag on their main flagpoles.

CAPE TOWN - The Trump administration denied multiple United State embassies permission to fly the rainbow pride flag from their flagpoles to commemorate LGBT pride month.

An email from the state management was sent to the US embassy in Berlin denying it permission to fly the flag this year, despite it being a yearly routine.

The state department has not responded to a request for comment.