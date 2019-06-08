Too cute: Video of 19-month toddler conversing with father goes viral

In the video, Dj Pryor and his son Kingston can be seen on the couch talking about the tv series 'Empire'.

JOHANNESBURG - A father of a 19-month-old boy said he did not expect a video of him and his son in conversation to go viral.

The only thing is, baby Kingston can't talk yet.

In an interview with CNN, the Dj said he took videos of his children to show them when they grow up.

“I was making them for old home videos for him and my older son so when they’re older, they can see it and look back on the childhood memories. I had no idea it was going to do what it did.”

The video garnered more than 47 million views on Facebook alone.