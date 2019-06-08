Security guard trampled to death by elephant at Limpopo mine

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
Go

Security guard trampled to death by elephant at Limpopo mine

Foskor Mine confirmed the incident took place in the early hours of Saturday morning.

FILE: Picture of an elephant roaming the forest. Picture: @SANParks/Twitter
FILE: Picture of an elephant roaming the forest. Picture: @SANParks/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Mining company Foskor Mine in Phalaborwa, Limpopo on Saturday said details surrounding the death of a security guard who was trampled by an elephant were unclear.

The company confirmed the incident took place in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Mine spokesperson Frans Mkhondo said: “A security guard who was working across the road from the deceased guard heard the sound of an elephant. He summoned for help and then they started searching for the guard, but he was trampled to death.”

Foskor Mine is situated next to the Kruger National Park from which some of the 14 lions escaped this week.

• Watch out: 14 lions roaming around in Phalaborwa

The body of the security guard was found behind a guard room.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA