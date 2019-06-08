Security guard trampled to death by elephant at Limpopo mine

Foskor Mine confirmed the incident took place in the early hours of Saturday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Mining company Foskor Mine in Phalaborwa, Limpopo on Saturday said details surrounding the death of a security guard who was trampled by an elephant were unclear.

The company confirmed the incident took place in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Mine spokesperson Frans Mkhondo said: “A security guard who was working across the road from the deceased guard heard the sound of an elephant. He summoned for help and then they started searching for the guard, but he was trampled to death.”

Foskor Mine is situated next to the Kruger National Park from which some of the 14 lions escaped this week.

The body of the security guard was found behind a guard room.