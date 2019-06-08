Security guard trampled to death by elephant at Limpopo mine

-
Funeral for toddler mauled by leopard at Kruger Park to be held tomorrowLocal
-
Security guard trampled to death by elephant at Limpopo mineLocal
-
Land Party leader Ndzongana back in court on 21 June over violence chargesLocal
-
Tzaneen car crash claims 4 livesLocal
-
1 arrested after SABC exec assassination attemptLocal
-
Mkhwebane: I’ve been poisoned, threatened with arrests since probing SarsLocal
-
Security guard trampled to death by elephant at Limpopo mineLocal
-
Land Party leader Ndzongana back in court on 21 June over violence chargesLocal
-
Tzaneen car crash claims 4 livesLocal
-
1 arrested after SABC exec assassination attemptLocal
-
Mkhwebane: I’ve been poisoned, threatened with arrests since probing SarsLocal
-
1 dead in Khayelitsha shack blazeLocal
Popular Topics
-
Tokozile Xasa joins list of former ministers as she resigns from ParliamentLocal
-
Defeats in court remind EFF to use power responsibly - analystsPolitics
-
Order, Order! Warning shots fired within ANC over Sarb mandateLocal
-
ANC lies, rape and murder: Maphatsoe says he has all the ‘shocking’ filesLocal
-
Mkhwebane says there’s nothing extraordinary about notice served on GordhanPolitics
-
ANC top 6 open up on Reserve Bank spatPolitics
-
Lessons Learned: An Aussie blueprint on how to beat the West IndiesSport
-
The Proteas must now squeeze every run they have to stay alive in competitionSport
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: I spent a portion of Eid with racists and did nothing. You?Opinion
-
ANALYSIS: SA’s ‘new dawn’ should be built on evidence-based policyOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The fork-tongued mess of the ANC & the Reserve BankOpinion
-
Du Plessis keeps the faith despite two Proteas lossesSport
Popular Topics
-
SAA request R4bn bailout to remain afloat: boardBusiness
-
Sarb official: Gupta-linked Homix had 2 years to claim forfeited moneyBusiness
-
Gupta-linked Homix did not challenge forfeiture of R14m, says SARB officialBusiness
-
We gave Jarana all the support we could - SAA boardLocal
-
Transnet lifts ban on all activities at Durban harbourLocal
-
Nike 'very concerned' about rape accusation against Brazilian soccer star NeymarSport
Popular Topics
-
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's wedding pictures leakedLifestyle
-
Too cute: Video of 19-month toddler conversing with father goes viralLifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Friday 7 June 2019Local
-
Jada Pinkett Smith: There have been betrayals in my marriageLifestyle
-
Tracy Morgan reflects on 'horrific' car crashLifestyle
-
'Glory' for Denzel Washington as he's celebrated by HollywoodLifestyle
-
Jada Pinkett Smith says a lot of women struggle with pornographyLifestyle
-
R Kelly pleads not guilty to 11 new sex crime chargesLifestyle
-
Pamela Anderson wants Kim Kardashian West to help Julian AssangeLifestyle
-
Barty's parents to miss the Paris partySport
-
'I am Zola Budd’ - Domestic worker takes on the people’s marathonLocal
-
AB de Villiers: The one that got awayOpinion
-
Nike 'very concerned' about rape accusation against Brazilian soccer star NeymarSport
-
Lessons Learned: An Aussie blueprint on how to beat the West IndiesSport
-
Women's football basks in spotlight as France launch World CupSport
Popular Topics
-
AB de Villiers: The one that got awayOpinion
-
Lessons Learned: An Aussie blueprint on how to beat the West IndiesSport
-
Five-star Starc seals Australia win over West IndiesSport
-
AB de Villiers World Cup offer was a shock - CSASport
-
The Proteas must now squeeze every run they have to stay alive in competitionSport
-
Pakistan urged to stay 'ruthless' in Sri Lanka World Cup clashSport
Popular Topics
-
Barack and Michelle Obama sign Spotify dealWorld
-
SA Mint launches commemorative coins 'by the people'Local
-
Kebby Maphatsoe on ANC integrity body: They've opened up old woundsPolitics
-
Kebby Maphatsoe: A long way to go before there's unity in the ANCLocal
-
How a R50 convinced Boks captain Zintle Mpupha to join the game of rugbyLocal
-
Mbalula: Transport dept is fixable because my name is FiksLocal
-
DRC Ebola outbreak reaches 2,000 case thresholdAfrica
-
Crikey! Rare snow falls Down UnderWorld
-
Lindiwe Zulu on SOEs: Disaster hasn’t happened in SA, challenges have happenedLocal
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
- Sat
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 13°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 0°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 6°C
Security guard trampled to death by elephant at Limpopo mine
Foskor Mine confirmed the incident took place in the early hours of Saturday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Mining company Foskor Mine in Phalaborwa, Limpopo on Saturday said details surrounding the death of a security guard who was trampled by an elephant were unclear.
The company confirmed the incident took place in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Mine spokesperson Frans Mkhondo said: “A security guard who was working across the road from the deceased guard heard the sound of an elephant. He summoned for help and then they started searching for the guard, but he was trampled to death.”
Foskor Mine is situated next to the Kruger National Park from which some of the 14 lions escaped this week.
• Watch out: 14 lions roaming around in Phalaborwa
The body of the security guard was found behind a guard room.
Timeline
-
Measures in place to safely capture escaped Kruger Park lions - Deptone day ago
-
Limpopo mine fire: Victim’s family hurt by lack of transparency326 days ago
-
Two suspects questioned after popular Limpopo doctor is found dead1016 days ago
-
More Public Order Police deployed to Phalaborwa1403 days ago
Popular in Local
-
Mkhwebane: I’ve been poisoned, threatened with arrests since probing Sars3 hours ago
-
PowerBall results: Friday 7 June 20199 hours ago
-
1 arrested after SABC exec assassination attempt3 hours ago
-
Tzaneen car crash claims 4 lives2 hours ago
-
ANC lies, rape and murder: Maphatsoe says he has all the ‘shocking’ filesone day ago
-
8 suspects arrested, 1 dead after foiled cash-in-transit heist in the Vaal6 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.