SAPS to probe case of Mpumalanga teacher caught invigilating with gun

In a video that was widely shared online, the teacher could be seen walking between desks with the gun in his hand.

JOHANNESBURG - Police launched an investigation on Friday after a Mpumalanga teacher was seen invigilating exams with a gun.

The teacher from Mabusabesala Secondary School was monitoring grade 11 pupils writing a Tourism paper.

In a video that was widely shared online, the teacher could be seen walking between desks with the gun in his hand.

The Department of Education said it suspended the teacher.

Department spokesperson Jasper Zwane said: “We have since instituted an investigation into the matter. We have [also] requested the school to open a case with the police.”