SABC chief audit executive survives assassination attempt

It’s understood Thami Zikode was followed home from the SABC in Auckland Park on Friday night after work when unknown suspects fired shots at him.

The SABC headquarters in Auckland Park. Picture: SABC
The SABC headquarters in Auckland Park. Picture: SABC
11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Cooperation said it was shocked after the broadcaster's chief audit executive Thami Zikode survived an assassination attempt.

It’s understood Zikode was followed home from the SABC in Auckland Park on Friday night after work when unknown suspects fired shots at him.

The public broadcaster said Zikode was unharmed and remained committed to ensuring good governance within the corporation.

The motive behind the shooting had not yet been determined.

Zikode was believed to have been working on a forensic investigation into fraud at the SABC.

The SABC said the matter was being handled by the police.

