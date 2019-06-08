Roy century lays platform for England's 386-6 against Bangladesh
England had conceded 348-8 in a surprise 14-run defeat by Pakistan in Nottingham on Monday.
CARDIFF - Jason Roy's 153 took England to 386 for six, the highest total of the World Cup so far, as Bangladesh's attack took a battering in Cardiff on Saturday.
England had conceded 348-8 in a surprise 14-run defeat by Pakistan in Nottingham on Monday.
But the tournament hosts overhauled that score with ease as they topped their previous World Cup best of 338-8 against India at Bangalore in 2011.
Roy's innings also replaced Rohit Sharma's 122 not out for India as the highest individual score of this World Cup to date.
England hit 14 sixes and 28 fours in their innings, with Chris Woakes (18 not out) an Liam Plunkett (27 not out) piling on the agony with an unbroken stand of 45 in just 17 balls.
Bangladesh now need to surpass Ireland's 329-7 against England in Bangalore in 2011 - the highest score by a team batting second to win a World Cup match - if they are to achieve an unlikely victory.
England were sent in to bat by Tigers captain Mashrafe Mortaza on a green-tinged pitch but Roy and Jonny Bairstow (51) seized the initiative, sharing a rapid first-wicket stand of 128.
Jos Buttler, who survived an lbw review first ball, then followed up with a dashing 64 featuring four sixes -- including a huge straight hit off Mossadek Hossain that sailed into the River Taff.
Both Roy and Bairstow have come unstuck against slow bowling in this tournament so it was no surprise when left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan opened the bowling.
But on a green-tinged, if slow, pitch, his wicketless 10 overs cost 71 runs.
All of Bangladesh's bowlers suffered as England repeatedly took advantage of two short, straight boundaries and some poor ground-fielding.
Bairstow fell after completing a 48-ball fifty, well caught by Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the covers off Mashrafe to give the Bangladesh skipper his first wicket of this World Cup.
The in-form Roy completed a 92-ball century in bizarre fashion when, not looking, he collided with umpire Joel Wilson as he completed what should have been a single to take him to 97, only for Mohammad Mithun at deep square leg to misfield a ball that went for four.
Wilson received on-field medical attention and was checked for concussion at a subsequent drinks break but was cleared on both occasions.
Roy was finally caught by Mashrafe off Mehidy, holing out after hitting three towering sixes in a row off the spinner, who finished with two for 67.
The Surrey batsman faced 121 balls, hitting 14 fours and five sixes as he fell just short of Andrew Strauss's England World Cup record of 158 against India in Bangalore in 20ll.
Popular in Sport
-
Thiem ends Djokovic history bid, faces Nadal in Roland Garros final
-
AB de Villiers: The one that got away
-
Banyana Banyana seek redemption in World Cup after woeful build-up
-
World Cup opening game draws record audience in France
-
'I am Zola Budd’ - Domestic worker takes on the people’s marathon
-
Woman who accuses Brazil's Neymar of rape gives details in TV interview
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.