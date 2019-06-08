View all in Latest
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's wedding pictures leaked

The couple's wedding photographer, Alexi Lubomirski, was hacked and pictures taken on their big day last year have now made their way on to Instagram and Twitter.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex emerge from the West Door of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on 19 May 2018 after their wedding ceremony. Picture: AFP.
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex emerge from the West Door of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on 19 May 2018 after their wedding ceremony. Picture: AFP.
3 hours ago

LONDON - Private wedding pictures of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have been leaked on social media after their photographer, Alexi Lubomirski, was hacked.

The couple's wedding photographer, Alexi Lubomirski, was hacked and pictures taken on their big day last year have now made their way on to Instagram and Twitter.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "There was an online compromise. Pictures were hacked then leaked. There was an internal investigation but police weren't involved.

"The situation has now been contained."

Although the hacking took place last September, the pictures only started to appear on social media earlier this month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had released three official wedding pictures to the public after their nuptials in May 2018.

Alexi took their engagement pictures at Frogmore House in December 2017 and was invited back to be their wedding photographer the following year.

Speaking about working with Harry (34) and Meghan (37) he has said: "Every time Harry or Meghan would talk, one would look at the other and there would be this little sparkle, this little giggle, a little nudge of the elbow and it was so cute. They get in their own little world."

Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6.

Harry's friend Nacho Figueras recently revealed that the royal is an "amazing father".

He said: "He seems to be really, really happy so I'm very happy and excited for him. I've been

