Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's wedding pictures leaked
The couple's wedding photographer, Alexi Lubomirski, was hacked and pictures taken on their big day last year have now made their way on to Instagram and Twitter.
LONDON - Private wedding pictures of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have been leaked on social media after their photographer, Alexi Lubomirski, was hacked.
The couple's wedding photographer, Alexi Lubomirski, was hacked and pictures taken on their big day last year have now made their way on to Instagram and Twitter.
A source told The Sun newspaper: "There was an online compromise. Pictures were hacked then leaked. There was an internal investigation but police weren't involved.
"The situation has now been contained."
Although the hacking took place last September, the pictures only started to appear on social media earlier this month.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had released three official wedding pictures to the public after their nuptials in May 2018.
Alexi took their engagement pictures at Frogmore House in December 2017 and was invited back to be their wedding photographer the following year.
Speaking about working with Harry (34) and Meghan (37) he has said: "Every time Harry or Meghan would talk, one would look at the other and there would be this little sparkle, this little giggle, a little nudge of the elbow and it was so cute. They get in their own little world."
Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6.
Harry's friend Nacho Figueras recently revealed that the royal is an "amazing father".
He said: "He seems to be really, really happy so I'm very happy and excited for him. I've been
More in Lifestyle
-
Nicole Kidman: Meryl Streep raised the bar
-
Too cute: Video of 19-month toddler conversing with father goes viral
-
PowerBall results: Friday 7 June 2019
-
Jada Pinkett Smith: There have been betrayals in my marriage
-
Tracy Morgan reflects on 'horrific' car crash
-
'Glory' for Denzel Washington as he's celebrated by Hollywood
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.