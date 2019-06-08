PE man convicted of shooting, raping woman handed 173 years in prison

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
Go

PE man convicted of shooting, raping woman handed 173 years in prison

Sebenzile Simane, who was found guilty on 17 charges this week, was slapped with an effective life term behind bars in the Port Elizabeth High Court.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
50 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A man convicted of shooting and raping a woman on a Port Elizabeth farm was handed a 173-year jail sentence.

Sebenzile Simane, who was found guilty on 17 charges this week, was slapped with an effective life term behind bars in the Port Elizabeth High Court.

Simane was convicted on 17 counts including two charges of rape, four counts of attempted murder and one count of compelling a child to witness a sexual act.

In March last year, Simane stormed the home of the victim and her three children on a farm in Hankey, tied up the family and raped the woman in front of her 12-year-old daughter.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said: “The accused will effectively serve a life sentence in prison. The South African Police Service welcomes the lengthy sentence handed down in the Port Elizabeth High Court.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA