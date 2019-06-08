PE man convicted of shooting, raping woman handed 173 years in prison
Sebenzile Simane, who was found guilty on 17 charges this week, was slapped with an effective life term behind bars in the Port Elizabeth High Court.
CAPE TOWN - A man convicted of shooting and raping a woman on a Port Elizabeth farm was handed a 173-year jail sentence.
Simane was convicted on 17 counts including two charges of rape, four counts of attempted murder and one count of compelling a child to witness a sexual act.
In March last year, Simane stormed the home of the victim and her three children on a farm in Hankey, tied up the family and raped the woman in front of her 12-year-old daughter.
Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said: “The accused will effectively serve a life sentence in prison. The South African Police Service welcomes the lengthy sentence handed down in the Port Elizabeth High Court.”
