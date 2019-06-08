NW Premier Mokgoro to appoint JB Marks Municipality administrator

-
SAA request R4bn bailout to remain afloat: boardBusiness
-
PE man convicted of shooting, raping woman handed 173 years in prisonLocal
-
Health MEC Masuku: Baby kidnapping at Bara Hospital highlights holes in securityLocal
-
NW Premier Mokgoro to appoint JB Marks Municipality administratorLocal
-
Sarb official: Gupta-linked Homix had 2 years to claim forfeited moneyBusiness
-
SAPS to probe case of Mpumalanga teacher caught invigilating with gunLocal
-
SAA request R4bn bailout to remain afloat: boardBusiness
-
PE man convicted of shooting, raping woman handed 173 years in prisonLocal
-
Health MEC Masuku: Baby kidnapping at Bara Hospital highlights holes in securityLocal
-
NW Premier Mokgoro to appoint JB Marks Municipality administratorLocal
-
Sarb official: Gupta-linked Homix had 2 years to claim forfeited moneyBusiness
-
SAPS to probe case of Mpumalanga teacher caught invigilating with gunLocal
Popular Topics
-
Tokozile Xasa joins list of former ministers as she resigns from ParliamentLocal
-
Defeats in court remind EFF to use power responsibly - analystsPolitics
-
Order, Order! Warning shots fired within ANC over Sarb mandateLocal
-
ANC lies, rape and murder: Maphatsoe says he has all the ‘shocking’ filesLocal
-
Mkhwebane says there’s nothing extraordinary about notice served on GordhanPolitics
-
ANC top 6 open up on Reserve Bank spatPolitics
-
Lessons Learned: An Aussie blueprint on how to beat the West IndiesSport
-
The Proteas must now squeeze every run they have to stay alive in competitionSport
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: I spent a portion of Eid with racists and did nothing. You?Opinion
-
ANALYSIS: SA’s ‘new dawn’ should be built on evidence-based policyOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The fork-tongued mess of the ANC & the Reserve BankOpinion
-
Du Plessis keeps the faith despite two Proteas lossesSport
Popular Topics
-
Sarb official: Gupta-linked Homix had 2 years to claim forfeited moneyBusiness
-
Gupta-linked Homix did not challenge forfeiture of R14m, says SARB officialBusiness
-
We gave Jarana all the support we could - SAA boardLocal
-
Transnet lifts ban on all activities at Durban harbourLocal
-
Nike 'very concerned' about rape accusation against Brazilian soccer star NeymarSport
-
Barack and Michelle Obama sign Spotify dealWorld
Popular Topics
-
Jada Pinkett Smith: There have been betrayals in my marriageLifestyle
-
Tracy Morgan reflects on 'horrific' car crashLifestyle
-
'Glory' for Denzel Washington as he's celebrated by HollywoodLifestyle
-
Jada Pinkett Smith says a lot of women struggle with pornographyLifestyle
-
R Kelly pleads not guilty to 11 new sex crime chargesLifestyle
-
Pamela Anderson wants Kim Kardashian West to help Julian AssangeLifestyle
-
Ex-manager for comic book legend Stan Lee pleads not guilty to elder abuseLifestyle
-
'Big Little Lies' back for second dive into the female psycheLifestyle
-
Trump says Prince Harry is a terrific guy, denies casting Meghan as 'nasty'World
-
AB de Villiers: The one that got awayOpinion
-
Nike 'very concerned' about rape accusation against Brazilian soccer star NeymarSport
-
Lessons Learned: An Aussie blueprint on how to beat the West IndiesSport
-
Women's football basks in spotlight as France launch World CupSport
-
South African rugby industry agrees ground-breaking player contracting modelSport
-
Bulls and Highlanders share the spoils in entertaining drawSport
Popular Topics
-
Lessons Learned: An Aussie blueprint on how to beat the West IndiesSport
-
Five-star Starc seals Australia win over West IndiesSport
-
AB de Villiers World Cup offer was a shock - CSASport
-
The Proteas must now squeeze every run they have to stay alive in competitionSport
-
Pakistan urged to stay 'ruthless' in Sri Lanka World Cup clashSport
-
SA's Morris urges fans to 'keep faith' after India defeatSport
Popular Topics
-
Barack and Michelle Obama sign Spotify dealWorld
-
SA Mint launches commemorative coins 'by the people'Local
-
Kebby Maphatsoe on ANC integrity body: They've opened up old woundsPolitics
-
Kebby Maphatsoe: A long way to go before there's unity in the ANCLocal
-
How a R50 convinced Boks captain Zintle Mpupha to join the game of rugbyLocal
-
Mbalula: Transport dept is fixable because my name is FiksLocal
-
DRC Ebola outbreak reaches 2,000 case thresholdAfrica
-
Crikey! Rare snow falls Down UnderWorld
-
Lindiwe Zulu on SOEs: Disaster hasn’t happened in SA, challenges have happenedLocal
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
- Sat
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 13°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 0°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 6°C
NW Premier Mokgoro to appoint JB Marks Municipality administrator
The municipality was placed under administration after it received a qualified audit in the 2017/2018 financial year.
JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Job Mokgoro is expected to appoint an administrator to run the troubled JB Marks Local Municipality.
The municipality was placed under administration after it received a qualified audit in the 2017/2018 financial year.
Following months of protest action the municipality, previously known as Tlokwe Local Municipality, was merged with the Ventersdorp Local Municipality in 2016.
Mokgoro visited the municipality on Friday.
His visit was for a report back by the technical committee he established three weeks ago, regarding placing the municipality under administration.
Popular in Local
-
SABC chief audit executive survives assassination attempt2 hours ago
-
PowerBall results: Friday 7 June 20193 hours ago
-
Helen Zille is behind my arrest - Land Party president12 hours ago
-
Deducting tips, fees from waiters' bank accounts is 'abusive & illegal'one day ago
-
ANC lies, rape and murder: Maphatsoe says he has all the ‘shocking’ filesone day ago
-
'I am Zola Budd’ - Domestic worker takes on the people’s marathonone hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.