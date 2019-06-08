NW Premier Mokgoro to appoint JB Marks Municipality administrator

The municipality was placed under administration after it received a qualified audit in the 2017/2018 financial year.

JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Job Mokgoro is expected to appoint an administrator to run the troubled JB Marks Local Municipality.

Following months of protest action the municipality, previously known as Tlokwe Local Municipality, was merged with the Ventersdorp Local Municipality in 2016.

Mokgoro visited the municipality on Friday.

His visit was for a report back by the technical committee he established three weeks ago, regarding placing the municipality under administration.