Mkhwebane: I’ve been poisoned, threatened with arrests since probing Sars
Mkhwebane also said there were attempts by several among others ministers and a government department DG to interfere with her investigations.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said her office was facing its most testing time yet and was under attack.
Speaking at a South African Sheriff Society gathering on Friday night, Mkhwebane lashed out at her critics claiming was poisoned and threatened with arrest for money laundering since the institution began investigating the South African Revenue Service rogue unit case.
In the transcripts of the address, the public protector gave at the South African Sheriff Society event shared by her office on Twitter, Mkhwebane did not hold back saying that there was an orchestrated campaign by among others civil society to tarnish her name with the aim to get her fired.
Mkhwebane said her life and that of her family was under threat and added that her office has been damaged after recommending that Absa pay over R1 billion to recoup funds paid to the bank by the South African Reserve Bank during apartheid.
It’s been 20 months since the public protector occupied office and has faced criticism for her handling of various matters involving high ranking politicians, with some of her decisions overturned by the courts.
She said in this period, there were attempts by several ministers and a government department DG to interfere with her investigations.
