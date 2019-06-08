View all in Latest
Lesotho MPs condemn speaker for delaying Thabane vote of no confidence

A member of Thabane’s All Basotho Convention (ABC) filed the motion on Wednesday backed by an MP of opposition party, the Democratic Congress.

Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane. Picture: AFP
Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Lesotho MPs from the governing and opposition benches, who wanted Prime Minister Tom Thabane out, said they would not allow the speaker to change the rules for them to have their vote of no confidence.

A member of Thabane’s All Basotho Convention (ABC) filed the motion on Wednesday and was backed by an MP of opposition party, the Democratic Congress.

They expected the motion to be debated and put to a vote on Thursday, but that did not happen.

The MPs presented a united front as they condemned the speaker and the deputy speaker in a joint media briefing.

The country remained in suspense as the debate continued around whether a vote of no confidence in Thabane would happen.

But government and opposition put up a united front to condemn, what they called, a flouting of the rules by the speaker to delay the vote.

Motlalentoa Letsosa of the Democratic Congress said: “Them saying the mover of the motion should not be a government MP is nonsense. They are also saying the name of the person who is nominated to take over should not be Sam Rapapa because he is still the member of the ABC, is another nonsense. The third one is that they say Rapapa is not eligible for that position because he is not a leader of a particular party or a coalition of a particular party - that is nonsense.”

The MPs said they were strategising together and would not allow Parliament to be misdirected.

Their united front was a clear indication that the governing coalition had lost a significant share of the support that put it in power, but exactly how much, only the vote will tell.

