Land Party leader Ndzongana back in court on 21 June over violence charges

CAPE TOWN - The Land Party president Gcobani Ndzongana will be back in court on 21 June 2019 where he is facing charges of incitement of violence and damage to public property.

Ndzongana appeared in the Stellenbosch Magistrates Court on Friday.

The charges stem from the violent protests which broke out in Hermanus in 2018.

Ndzongana said he was innocent: “There was no one who could stand in front of the court and say I gave instruction to the people.”