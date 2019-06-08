Jarana to play advisory role to SAA, despite resigning as CEO: board
SAA board member Thandeka Mgoduso said Jarana was supposed to serve notice until August but requested to leave sooner.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Airways (SAA) board said although former CEO Vuyani Jarana would leave his post, he would play an advisory role to the parastatal.
On Friday, the board announced that Zuks Ramasia was appointed acting CEO.
“We then dealt with the receipt of his letter of resignation where we informed him that we accept it and then he requested to be let go sooner than the three months’ notice. After the board applied its mind, we acceded to his request.”
She said he would still play a role in the coming weeks: “He will avail himself and provide transitional support and handover processes to the board and management when so required for the duration of his notice period, which goes on until the end of August.”
The board said it was committed to giving support to the new CEO to avoid a speedy exit like that of Jarana.
