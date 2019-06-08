View all in Latest
Jaco Coetzee scores twice to keep Stormers' dream alive

It was the fifth home win of the season for the Cape side.

South Africa's Stormers no 8 Jaco Coetzee (L) is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a try during the Super Rugby match between South Africa's Stormers and Japan's Sunwolves at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on 8 June 2019. Picture: AFP
South Africa's Stormers no 8 Jaco Coetzee (L) is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a try during the Super Rugby match between South Africa's Stormers and Japan's Sunwolves at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on 8 June 2019. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Stormers scored four tries to claim a 31-18 victory against the Sunwolves at Newlands on Saturday.

It was the fifth home win of the season for the Cape side.

It started after home side maul went close and Bongi Mbonambi bursts through to scoreline to put the home side 7-3 after fifteen minutes.

The Stormers have scored the only two tries in the game to take a 14-6 lead into the break whilst the Sunwolves have two penalties.

In the second half, Stormers picked up where they left off before break - Jaco Coetzee went over for the third try after a kick from Jano Vermaak.

The visitors finally got over the try-line courtesy of fullback Semisi Masirewa who later bragged his second try of the game.

Stormers will face the Sharks at Newlands next week.

