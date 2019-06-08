Jaco Coetzee scores twice to keep Stormers' dream alive

It was the fifth home win of the season for the Cape side.

CAPE TOWN - The Stormers scored four tries to claim a 31-18 victory against the Sunwolves at Newlands on Saturday.

It started after home side maul went close and Bongi Mbonambi bursts through to scoreline to put the home side 7-3 after fifteen minutes.

The Stormers have scored the only two tries in the game to take a 14-6 lead into the break whilst the Sunwolves have two penalties.

In the second half, Stormers picked up where they left off before break - Jaco Coetzee went over for the third try after a kick from Jano Vermaak.

The visitors finally got over the try-line courtesy of fullback Semisi Masirewa who later bragged his second try of the game.

Stormers will face the Sharks at Newlands next week.