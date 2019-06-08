Funeral for toddler mauled by leopard at Kruger Park to be held tomorrow
Courtney Ntimane, who was the child of a staff member, was attacked at Malelane technical services living quarters on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - The funeral of a two-year-old toddler who was mauled by a leopard in the Kruger National Park (KNP) is expected to take place in Mkhuhlu, Mpumalanga on Sunday.
Courtney Ntimane, who was the child of a staff member, was attacked at Malelane technical services living quarters on Wednesday.
The little boy was rushed to Shongwe Hospital, where he was later certified dead by doctors.
“The funeral for the 30-month-old toddler is going to be held in the home town in Mkhuhlu. SANParks would like reassures visitors and other stakeholders who visit the KNP that the area is safe as long as they observe rules and regulations when in the Park, especially around the illegal feeding of animals,” said SANParks spokesperson Isaac Phaahla.
“The SANParks strongly discourages people from doing such as these wild animals lose their fear of humans and venture into these areas.”
Phaahla said two leopards were shot in the immediate vicinity of the scene.
“The post-mortem on the leopards revealed that they were in very good condition with good teeth and no obvious injuries prior to death.
“The adult female was carrying a lot of body fat, but with an empty gut and the youngster also was in great condition with fresh impala in its stomach. This means that they were not desperate animals, and it probably was opportunistic instinct on the part of the adult,” he said.
Popular in Local
-
Mkhwebane: I’ve been poisoned, threatened with arrests since probing Sars
-
1 arrested after SABC exec assassination attempt
-
PowerBall results: Friday 7 June 2019
-
Tzaneen car crash claims 4 lives
-
ANC lies, rape and murder: Maphatsoe says he has all the ‘shocking’ files
-
8 suspects arrested, 1 dead after foiled cash-in-transit heist in the Vaal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.