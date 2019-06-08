Funeral for toddler mauled by leopard at Kruger Park to be held tomorrow

Courtney Ntimane, who was the child of a staff member, was attacked at Malelane technical services living quarters on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The funeral of a two-year-old toddler who was mauled by a leopard in the Kruger National Park (KNP) is expected to take place in Mkhuhlu, Mpumalanga on Sunday.

The little boy was rushed to Shongwe Hospital, where he was later certified dead by doctors.

“The funeral for the 30-month-old toddler is going to be held in the home town in Mkhuhlu. SANParks would like reassures visitors and other stakeholders who visit the KNP that the area is safe as long as they observe rules and regulations when in the Park, especially around the illegal feeding of animals,” said SANParks spokesperson Isaac Phaahla.

“The SANParks strongly discourages people from doing such as these wild animals lose their fear of humans and venture into these areas.”

Phaahla said two leopards were shot in the immediate vicinity of the scene.

“The post-mortem on the leopards revealed that they were in very good condition with good teeth and no obvious injuries prior to death.

“The adult female was carrying a lot of body fat, but with an empty gut and the youngster also was in great condition with fresh impala in its stomach. This means that they were not desperate animals, and it probably was opportunistic instinct on the part of the adult,” he said.