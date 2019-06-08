Estonia, Niger, Vietnam among 5 elected to UN Security Council
The five states will replace Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Kuwait, Poland and Peru from January for a two-year term.
CAPE TOWN - Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Vietnam were elected to the United Nations (UN) Security Council for the period of 2020 to 2021 by the UN General Assembly.
The five states will replace Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Kuwait, Poland and Peru from January for a two-year term.
The election came at a time of diplomatic deadlock at the council, which had been unable to agree on a response to several crises from Syria to Myanmar, Venezuela or Sudan.
Vietnam picked up 192 votes, Niger and Tunisia 191 votes each and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines won 185 votes against six for El Salvador during the ballot in the 193-member assembly.
Estonia won a seat with 132 votes during a runoff with Romania, which picked up 58.
It will be the first time that Estonia, which made cyber-security its campaign plank, would serve on the council as well Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, which has pledged to push for action on climate change.
Popular in Africa
-
Zimbabwean govt plans to introduce new currency by end of year
-
Suspected Zim state agents accused of abducting, brutally assaulting union boss
-
Two Canadian women kidnapped from golf club in Ghana - police
-
Zimbabwe and EU seek to move on from Mugabe-era strains
-
SA forces repel rebel attacks in DRC
-
Thabane remains prime minister in Lesotho amid political tensions
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.