Estonia, Niger, Vietnam among 5 elected to UN Security Council

CAPE TOWN - Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Vietnam were elected to the United Nations (UN) Security Council for the period of 2020 to 2021 by the UN General Assembly.

The five states will replace Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Kuwait, Poland and Peru from January for a two-year term.

The election came at a time of diplomatic deadlock at the council, which had been unable to agree on a response to several crises from Syria to Myanmar, Venezuela or Sudan.

Vietnam picked up 192 votes, Niger and Tunisia 191 votes each and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines won 185 votes against six for El Salvador during the ballot in the 193-member assembly.

Estonia won a seat with 132 votes during a runoff with Romania, which picked up 58.

It will be the first time that Estonia, which made cyber-security its campaign plank, would serve on the council as well Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, which has pledged to push for action on climate change.