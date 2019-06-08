England beat Bangladesh by 106 runs in Cricket World Cup

G20 agrees to push ahead with digital tax - communique
World
The host nation made 386 for six in their 50 overs, with Jason Roy top-scoring with 153.
CARDIFF - England crushed Bangladesh by 106 runs in their World Cup match in Cardiff on Saturday to return to winning ways after defeat against Pakistan.
The host nation made 386 for six in their 50 overs, with Jason Roy top-scoring with 153.
Bangladesh were bowled out for 280 despite a century from Shakib Al Hasan.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.